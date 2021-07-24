Paul Merson believes Jack Grealish could be on his way out of Aston Villa this summer.

Grealish has been the jewel in Villa’s crown for some time, and a summer rarely goes by without the Midlands club’s skipper being linked with a move away.

This summer is no different, The Athletic claiming Arsenal are hoping to fill their creative void with the England international.

Arsenal have struggled to replace Aaron Ramsey since the Welshman’s exit in 2019, and while Martin Odegaard helped temporarily last season following his loan spell from Real Madrid, Mikel Arteta is back to square one this summer, unless he wants to put all his trust in Emile Smith Rowe.

Grealish may be of interest as the Gunners scour the market, and former Arsenal and Villa man Merson believes he could become available this summer.

“The transfer window has been quite quiet so far but I still think there are some shocks to come – and Jack Grealish is one to keep an eye on<” he told the Daily Star.

“The fact Aston Villa bought Emiliano Buendia says to me that he might go.

“But why would Villa pay all that money for Buendia if Grealish is staying? It feels like they were buying a potential replacement.”

The big problem for Arsenal would be that Grealish is priced at more than £100million, as cited by the Mirror, a figure the Gunners are unlikely to spend on one player, despite being expected to invest significantly on improving their squad this summer.