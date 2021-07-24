Arsenal look to seal another major signing as they prepare a third offer worth £25m

When Mikel Arteta first took over at Arsenal Bernd Leno looked like one of the only players who might be worth building around in the long term.

He looked great with his feet, he would make some great saves and he just offered a calm presence behind the defence, but that all went out the window last season as mistakes started to creep into his game.

It now looks like Mikel Arteta wants to provide some serious competition for that starting spot, and Sky Sports are reporting that a third bid is now going to be made for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

This bid would be worth around £25m, and that’s a lot of money for Arsenal to spend if they did only see him as a backup option.

Obviously the signing would need to be made first before anything else would happen, but it wouldn’t be a total shock if Leno pushed for an exit if he felt like he was being replaced.

The report also says previous claims that Sheffield United wanted over £30m weren’t true, so this may have a good chance of being accepted.