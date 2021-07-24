Arsenal set to miss out on Barcelona defender as he turns down offers to leave

Barcelona are doing all they can to offload a number of their fringe players this summer, but it’s just not happening for a variety of reasons.

They have a major issue where they’ve paid good money for players and they also pay huge wages that very few clubs can match, so finding anyone with the resources to take any players off their hands is always going to be tough.

There’s also another issue where some players just don’t want to leave, and Mundo Deportivo have indicated that this is the situation with Clement Lenglet just now.

The defender is often made into the scapegoat when they lose and it appears that Barca are desperate to sell him, while Arsenal have been mentioned as a possible destination after showing an interest.

Unfortunately it appears that he’s already turned down a move to Roma this summer, and there’s no sign that The Gunners will have any more luck in their efforts to bring him in.

It’s another player that Barca may be stuck with going into next season, and it means they may struggle to land any further targets.