Agreement reached: Arsenal ‘have signed’ striker with Gunners set to announce third signing of summer

Arsenal are closing in on their third transfer of the window, having reached an agreement with Fulham to sign teenager Mika Biereth, according to The Athletic.

The Gunners board will be looking to provide Mikel Arteta with the players he desires this summer in hope of improving upon an eighth place finish.

Nuno Tavares was signed from Benfica, with Albert Sambi Lokonga more recently arriving from Anderlecht. It’s a good start – if not yet sufficient.

As per The Athletic, Arsenal are now close to completing a third acquisition, if not a game-changing one – Fulham youngster Mika Biereth.

? Arsenal have signed highly-rated 18-year-old striker Mika Biereth. He finished last season with 21 goals in 21 games for Fulham U18 (+ 13 assists). Adds to #AFC‘s collection of promising young forwards. More on @TheAthleticUK‘s transfer tracker. ??https://t.co/z7brLKTueO — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) July 24, 2021

Biereth, 18, was Fulham 18s’ top scorer last campaign, having found the back of the net on 22 occasions.

While the assumption is that he will not join up with Arsenal’s first-team squad straight away, he’s one to keep an eye on for the future, should the deal go through.

The Athletic report that Biereth snubbed a contract from Fulham to move to Arsenal, which is testament to young players’ belief they have a pathway into the first-team under Arteta.

