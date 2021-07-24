Aston Villa have already identified an alternative attacking option after their audacious hopes of signing Emile Smith Rowe were ended by the talent signing a new long-term contract with Arsenal.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claim that the Villains have now set their sights on Rafinha, a player that Paris Saint-Germain are looking to offload after the marquee signings of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi this summer.

The Parisians need to cut down their wage bill after adding a bunch of high earners ahead of next season and Fichajes report that Rafinha has been made available for a price of €10m.

Rafinha only joined PSG from Barcelona nine months ago and is contracted until the summer of 2023.

Villa may find it hard to sign the 28-year-old with Rafinha also eyed by Serie A giants Lazio and AC Milan, the former may need a replacement for Luis Alberto and the latter need one for Hakan Calhanoglu.

Rafinha started 18 of his 34 appearances for PSG last season, contributing a handy seven assists. The Brazilian resembles an experienced option that Villa are targeting, which is different given the West Midlands outfit’s younger recruitment in recent years.

Dean Smith has bolstered his attacking ranks with the big-money addition of Emi Buendia already this summer, but another playmaker has always been on the cards, which would be a smart move considering the expectation that Jack Grealish will head to Manchester City.

Rafinha is targeting a transfer that keeps him within European football as the ace has already knocked back the chance to return to his homeland after Flamengo expressed interest.

There will always be La Liga interest for the Barcelona academy graduate but a deal to return to Spain doesn’t look financially possible right now and PSG wouldn’t solve any problems with a loan-to-buy exit.

Rafinha would be a versatile option for Villa, which would be useful if they manage to keep Grealish, the Brazil international can feature as an attacking midfielder, creative No.8 or even as a winger.

A move to the Premier League for Rafinha would certainly be exciting to watch as the ace would have the chance to play against brother Thiago Alcantara.