Chelsea defender has a preferred destination as summer exit looks likely

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Thomas Tuchel did give a lot of the Chelsea squad a chance to prove themselves when he took over last season, and there was a thought that he might prefer Marcos Alonso as his left wing-back.

The Spaniard has been in and out of the team and it’s now accepted that he can’t play in a back four, but if he’s allowed to roam forward as a wing-back then he can be an effective player.

The problem at Chelsea is Ben Chilwell and Emerson Palmieri are also pushing for minutes in that role, and it’s led to a report from Gazzetta which states that Alonso wants to leave this summer.

It’s suggested that he doesn’t see a way of playing regular football next year, while a move to Inter Milan would appeal to him after he impressed in Serie A with Fiorentina in the past.

Inter do have the Achraf Hakimi money to spend and also need to strengthen at the position so Alonso would make sense as a signing, and it look like he would jump at the chance if a fee can be agreed.

