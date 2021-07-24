Chelsea striker target opens door to transfer away from German club

Reported Chelsea target Sasa Kalajdzic has left the door open to a summer transfer away from Stuttgart.

Chelsea appear to be in the market for a new striker this summer, with all of those they had at their disposal last time around falling short of expectations.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland appears to be their number one pick, as has been reported by Sky Sports.

However, considering the complexity of that particular deal, Chelsea would be wise to line up alternatives – and they have.

The Athletic reported that the Blues were considering Stuttgart giant Sasa Kalajdzic as a potential target, should their pursuit of Haaland not prove fruitful.

Marina Granovskaia and co have been given a certain degree of encouragement that Kalajdzic would be open to the move, too.

MORE: (Photo) Chelsea fan risks it all with bold ‘Haaland 9’ print on 2021/22 home shirt

The Austria international discussed extending his Stuttgart contract with national newspaper Kleine Zeitung, adding that he would also consider leaving if an offer arrived which tempted him.

“Of course I can imagine extending my contract. But that would have to fit. It’s not just me who decides, others also decide.”

“But something would have to come that would just fit, and then we’ll look further.”

“If there is something that really impresses me, where I say I want to do that, then I’ll do it too.”

To play for Chelsea, the champions of Europe, under a manager of Thomas Tuchel’s calibre, certainly seems like the kind of offer that Kalajdzic was referring to.

We’ll have to wait and see if Chelsea accelerate their interest in the 24-year-old, should they be unsuccessful in signing Haaland before the end of the window.

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news