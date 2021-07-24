It’s all systems go in the transfer market now, as teams across Europe line up new signings ready for the start of the 2021/22 season.

Chelsea appear to still be in the market for a front man, with Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland consistently linked.

Though a deal for the centre-forward in the current window hasn’t been completely discounted by the Blues at this point, there’s a tacit acknowledgment that any fee for his services this summer, rather than 12 month’s time, will be prohibitive.

To that end, it may force Thomas Tuchel to look elsewhere, and one striker who enjoyed a fabulous 2020/21 could well be on the market.

However, any club wanting to buy Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, will have to come up with north of £100m according to Tuttosport, cited by The Sun.

With Chelsea being a club that Lukaku knows well, there are reasons to believe that the Belgian marksman wouldn’t be averse to a switch back to west London, albeit a £102.5m transfer fee might still be deemed too much at this stage.

Particularly when Haaland will be available for around the €75m mark next summer.