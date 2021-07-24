Crystal Palace have now moved to the ‘front of the queue’ to secure the signing of Joachim Andersen this summer, according to the Telegraph.

Mike McGrath writes that the Eagles are now positioned to land the centre-back from ‘under the noses’ of Tottenham Hotspur, who were also interested in the Dane after his displays for Fulham last season.

Andersen spent last season on loan with the Cottagers from Lyon, the 6 ft 4 defender was recruited after some embarrassing losses at the start of the side’s campaign and impressed.

The 25-year-old could not prevent the West London outfit from being relegated but showed decent quality in his 31 Premier League appearances for the club.

It’s now reported by the Telegraph that Palace are ‘favourites’ to recruit the Denmark international, with Spurs now focusing their efforts on deals for defenders Cristian Romero and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

See More: Palace could land quality striker for only €15m as he’s told he can leave this summer

Palace are in need of bolstering in several key areas this summer following the departures of a large number of first-team players after the expiration of their contracts.

New boss Patrick Vieira has already strengthened the defence with the big-money addition of Marc Guehi from Chelsea and it now looks like Andersen could partner the promising talent.

The future of Gary Cahill remains uncertain though with the Telegraph reporting that the former Chelsea captain is yet to agree a new contract with the South London club.

It hasn’t yet been reported how much Andersen is expected to cost Palace or whichever interested party wins his services but the defender joined Lyon in a €30m deal in 2019, per Get French Football News.

Andersen was also away with the Denmark national team this summer, but the ace saw minimal action as his side progressed to the semi-finals, being called on only as a substitute on three occasions.