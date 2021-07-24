Menu

Eagle-eyed Chelsea fan spots Mason Mount Instagram activity which hints at shirt number change

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Could Chelsea star Mason Mount be set for a number change this summer? One eagle-eyed Blues fan has picked up on a pretty considerable hint.

When Mount came into the fold at Stamford Bridge, he was merely a spring chicken, hence why he was given the number 19 shirt, opposed to anything more iconic.

He’s now one of the best midfielders in the country, a European champion at club level and a full England international. His development has been a quite remarkable watch.

There’s some suggestion that he could be set to be handed a new shirt number which would reflect the increase in his importance at to the team and the club as a whole.

MORE: Newcastle United installed as favourites to complete Chelsea transfer

Could Mason Mount be set to inherit Frank Lampard’s famous number 8?
More Stories / Latest News
“He was always really studious of the game” – Solskjaer’s former Man Utd team-mate reveals the qualities that set him up to become manager
Everton battling Liverpool and Man United for €68m La Liga sensation
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s win percentage proves Manchester United right over contract decision

Mount has been mooted as Chelsea’s long-term successor to Frank Lampard, which is fitting, considering it was the Blues legend who handed him his debut.

The number 8 shirt is also available, having previously been worn by Ross Barkley, who stands little chance of being included in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Mount could be given a number which would be far more fashionable for his brand as a player, with the 22-year-old also somewhat officially taking the baton off of Lampard.

There’s not a Chelsea fan in the land who won’t want to see it happen…

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news

More Stories Mason Mount

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.