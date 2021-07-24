Eagle-eyed Chelsea fan spots Mason Mount Instagram activity which hints at shirt number change

Could Chelsea star Mason Mount be set for a number change this summer? One eagle-eyed Blues fan has picked up on a pretty considerable hint.

When Mount came into the fold at Stamford Bridge, he was merely a spring chicken, hence why he was given the number 19 shirt, opposed to anything more iconic.

He’s now one of the best midfielders in the country, a European champion at club level and a full England international. His development has been a quite remarkable watch.

There’s some suggestion that he could be set to be handed a new shirt number which would reflect the increase in his importance at to the team and the club as a whole.

Mason Mount has taken the 19 out of his Instagram handle. Possible change to number 8 inbound? pic.twitter.com/TRUUlbbM7v — Jack???? (@isoncfc) July 23, 2021

Mount has been mooted as Chelsea’s long-term successor to Frank Lampard, which is fitting, considering it was the Blues legend who handed him his debut.

The number 8 shirt is also available, having previously been worn by Ross Barkley, who stands little chance of being included in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Mount could be given a number which would be far more fashionable for his brand as a player, with the 22-year-old also somewhat officially taking the baton off of Lampard.

There’s not a Chelsea fan in the land who won’t want to see it happen…

