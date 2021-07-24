Sheffield United are amongst a number of clubs to have enquired about the availability of Liverpool centre-back Ben Davies, according to the Athletic (subscription required).

Davies was recruited in the January transfer window as Jurgen Klopp had a centre-back nightmare on his hands, but the Preston North End academy graduate never appeared for the Reds.

The 25-year-old would be a decent option for a Championship side like Sheffield United, who will no doubt be targeting promotion back to the Premier League at the first opportunity.

Davies showed his quality with 129 appearances in the second-tier with Preston and perhaps a move – whether that be a loan or permanent one – is what the ace needs to get back on track right now.

Liverpool shouldn’t worry at all on the Davies front, the defender is only 25 and the transfer only cost them a guaranteed £500,000 – per the Athletic, with the rest of the £1.6m deal tied in add-ons.

Now that Liverpool are about to welcome back injured centre-backs like Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez soon, Davies will find opportunities that haven’t popped up even harder to come by.

Of course it goes without saying that anything regarding a transfer for Davies is not important at this moment in time as he’s returned home to deal with a personal matter.