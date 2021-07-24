Euro giants will make another offer next week as Man United make their demands clear

Diogo Dalot does look like a good fit for Man United as an attacking alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, but it’s clear that Solskjaer doesn’t fancy him and a summer departure does look like the most probable outcome.

He was impressive during a loan spell with AC Milan last season as he played in 21 Serie A games and Milan earned Champions League football next year, but reaching an agreement to bring him back has been tough.

Calciomercato have reported on the latest with Milan’s interest, and it appears that another bid is expected next week.

It appears that Milan are hopeful of bringing him back on another loan with an option to make it permanent, but United have made it clear what their demands are.

They want a loan fee of around €4m and then there would also be an obligation to make it permanent in the summer of 2022, so it would effectively be a permanent exit if that happened.

It’s also suggested that United aren’t in any hurry to let him go and they’ll happily keep him if those demands aren’t met, so it will be interesting to see what happens with this next week.