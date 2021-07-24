Everton ace discusses status within the Colombia national team

Everton FC makes preparations in the United States to play Colombian club Millonarios FC in the Florida Cup.

Ahead of the matchup, James Rodríguez spoke to the club’s digital media, where he touched on various topics, more significantly, his status within the Colombia national team.

“I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. What I’ve done has turned out well. I have to go into the field to have fun. Let’s wait and see what happens on the issue of the Colombian National Team. They are thinking about some things on a personal level,” Rodríguez said.

“Let’s hope. Let’s see what happens in the future. I always think that it is necessary to be well so that the National Team is also well. If I have to be from outside, I will give them encouragement and strength so that they continue well and go to a World Cup, which is what the whole country wants to. If I have to be outside or inside, which I don’t know, you have to do things right.”

This summer, Colombia had their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixtures and Copa America tournament and played them without their superstar. Following the appointment of new manager Reinaldo Rueda, the Colombian tactician decided to imprint his vision following the firing of Carlos Queiroz.

In September, Colombia resumes its qualifying fixtures for the World Cup next year in Qatar. At the moment, Los Cafeteros find themselves fighting for one of the four direct spots.

They’re tied for fourth place with Uruguay as both nations have eight points. It will be up to Rueda to decide whether he wants to welcome back Rodríguez into the fold as the matches become important down the stretch.