Rafael Benitez clearly means business at Everton, and the Spaniard is preparing to do battle with his old club and Manchester United in order to secure a €68m La Liga sensation.

The Toffees are rebuilding again after the shock departure of Carlo Ancelotti, and the even more surprising appointment of Benitez.

MORE: Does this make Arsenal a big club?

With three new signings already secured, the new man in charge isn’t wasting any time in looking at other areas of his squad that need strengthening.

To that end, La Razon, via The Athletic and cited by the Liverpool ECHO, are reporting that Villarreal’s exciting 22-year-old, Samu Chukwueze, is on Everton’s radar.

Though his €68m release clause would appear to be problematic, if the Yellow Submarine are able to find an adequate replacement, the likelihood is that they will bring the fee down in order to push through a deal.

More Stories / Latest News “He was always really studious of the game” – Solskjaer’s former Man Utd team-mate reveals the qualities that set him up to become manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s win percentage proves Manchester United right over contract decision Manchester United star could snub PSG transfer due to affiliation with arch-rivals

Chuwueze’s pace, industry and eye for goal would certainly win over the demanding Goodison Park faithful in no time.