Everton’s transfer business continues as they look to add a Marvelous summer signing to boost Rafa Benitez’s squad

Despite tying up three deals in the past week, Everton’s Rafael Benitez is set to continue his shopping spree with one particularly Marvelous signing being sought.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa’s highly-rated star, Marvelous Nakamba, is on the radar of the Merseyside giants.

A real favourite at the club, it’s understandable why it’s being reported that Dean Smith is reluctant to let the player leave.

Crystal Palace are also said to be interested and both they and the Toffees will test Villa’s resolve in keeping the player before the transfer window closes.

Marvelous Nakamba is a target for both Everton and Crystal Palace

It isn’t clear if the player himself is open to the move, given that it doesn’t appear that he has requested to move on.

That’s not to say that, should either interested party offer him a deal, that it wouldn’t be studied carefully before a decision is made.

It’s likely that he would get more playing time at both Palace and Everton, but with both clubs at the start of a new project, it could be back to square one for the player if he decides to leave.

