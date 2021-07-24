Despite tying up three deals in the past week, Everton’s Rafael Benitez is set to continue his shopping spree with one particularly Marvelous signing being sought.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa’s highly-rated star, Marvelous Nakamba, is on the radar of the Merseyside giants.

MORE: Does this make Arsenal a big club?

A real favourite at the club, it’s understandable why it’s being reported that Dean Smith is reluctant to let the player leave.

Crystal Palace are also said to be interested and both they and the Toffees will test Villa’s resolve in keeping the player before the transfer window closes.

It isn’t clear if the player himself is open to the move, given that it doesn’t appear that he has requested to move on.

More Stories / Latest News The one contract detail that proves how much Jadon Sancho wanted Man United switch Flamengo club chief provides an update on their pursuit of Chelsea and Lyon starlets Man City monitoring developments as Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann decides there’s only one club he’ll consider moving to

That’s not to say that, should either interested party offer him a deal, that it wouldn’t be studied carefully before a decision is made.

It’s likely that he would get more playing time at both Palace and Everton, but with both clubs at the start of a new project, it could be back to square one for the player if he decides to leave.