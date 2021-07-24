Flamengo club chief provides an update on their pursuit of Chelsea and Lyon starlets

Flamengo wants to improve its squad as their question for a three-peat in the Brasileirão, and another Copa Libertadores trophy continues.

The Brazilian giant has two players that it’s currently targeting in Chelsea FC’s Kenedy and Olympique Lyonnais’ Thiago Mendes. UOL Esporte relayed the information from Flamengo’s club chief Marcos Braz regarding an update on these transfer targets.

“These are players who have contracts with giant Europeans. We have to be patient; there is the pandemic, which is the biggest health crisis on the planet. If we are taking this long, it is because it is being done with transparency and responsibility,” Braz said.

The negotiations for the defensive midfielder and striker have the following similarity: the European clubs want to profit from sales, but Flamengo will not give up the strategy of trying the free loans.

In addition to the complication of a transfer, what makes conversations more time-consuming are the prices to be fixed in case of a future purchases. The Rubro-Negro wants to reach a price tag closer to the Brazilian reality, yielding a little money for the French and the English.

Flamengo is playing the patient game, but at some point, they’ll need to figure whether a transfer will occur.