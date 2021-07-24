It wasn’t too long ago that the Old Trafford faithful were fawning over another young star expected to be the next big thing at Man United.

As with the likes of Federico Macheda and so many others, Adnan Januzaj’s flame burned brightly for a short time but then quickly fizzled out.

The Belgian was eventually moved on to La Liga outfit, Real Sociedad, where the pattern continued.

In and out of the side, the time now appears right for him to move on again in order to further progress his career.

According to Mundo Deportivo cited by Football Espana, Mauricio Sarri is preparing to bring him to Lazio, in order to strengthen the team’s attacking midfield options.

The issue at this stage is the Basque side’s €10m valuation of the player.

Unless La Real reduce that significantly, any move appears destined not to progress, and with only a year left of Januzaj’s current deal, there’s a very real possibility he will end up leaving for nothing in a year’s time.