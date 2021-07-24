Fulham looks to South American starlet for help with for Premier League promotion

Fulham is heading to the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League. It seems as though the London-based club is betting on young South American talent to help with a promotion.

According to Brazilian media outlet O Dia, Fulham has offered an official bid to sign Flamengo striker Rodrigo Muniz. The English club is reportedly trying to sign the player on loan with an option to buy.

The report states that Fulham wants to pay €1-million for the loan and then have a clause to make the signing permanent for €9-million.

Furthermore, Fulham isn’t the only club eyeing the player as Flamengo accepted a bid of €5-million from Genk. However, Muniz didn’t find a personal agreement with the Belgian side.

The Brazilian club demands €8-million for the 20-year-old. It will be interesting to see whether Fulham’s offer is accepted by Flamengo as the English club prepares for their 2021-22 season in the Championship.