As if Newcastle United don’t have enough problems already, now their supporters have taken to social media to slam the club’s support of Northern Pride.

Although many like to think of England as a more tolerant society these days, occasionally the neanderthals rear their ugly heads and take football back into the dark ages.

What it shows is that in football particularly, there is an awfully long way to go to educate the masses on certain issues.

Racist, homophobic and sexist abuse is not welcome anywhere, and in any shape or form.

? #NUFC are proud to be supporting @northernprideuk this weekend. Wishing a happy Pride weekend to everyone at @utdwithpride and all those celebrating! ?? pic.twitter.com/A6Jz4Wm2Er — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 24, 2021

Some of the comments on one social media platform after Newcastle pledged their support to the cause are, frankly, disgusting, and they bring shame and embarrassment on a fervent, loyal and supposedly family-friendly fan base.

What the comments also highlight is the complete lack of action and accountability from the social media companies themselves, and this will almost certainly accelerate the debate for users to be verified.

Go to hell — Abdulrahman. (@DoomyCfc) July 24, 2021

not only are you a month late but you’re despicable too. no wonder y’all keep getting relegated. focus on football, not tearing supporters apart — woym (@woymbites) July 24, 2021