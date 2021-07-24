Harry Wilson transfer details: Liverpool almost double the sale price after rejecting earlier approach from Benfica

A club should never take the first transfer offer that comes along unless they are seriously desperate, and it appears that Liverpool have played it well when it comes to selling Harry Wilson to Fulham:

#LFC confirm £12m deal with Fulham for Harry Wilson.15% sell on clause. Earlier in summer LFC rejected £6.5m offer from Benfica. Fulham able to complete deal under EFLs strict FFP protocols due to willingness to delay the start of the payments until 2022 https://t.co/korlRsO4pS — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 24, 2021

If those details are accurate then they’ve almost doubled the £6.5m offer that Benfica initially opened up with, while it’s suggested that Fulham won’t actually start making the payments on the transfer until next year due to financial fair play restrictions.

It’s also confirmed that Liverpool will receive 15% of the next sale rather than just the profit on that fee, and it does look like a good piece of business for everyone involved.

Wilson was never really going to get a chance to establish himself in Liverpool’s starting lineup so the time had come for him to move on, but Liverpool will receive a good fee for him that can go towards a new signing or two, while he’ll get the chance to shine at Championship level again after a spell with Cardiff City last season.

Wilson only made a couple of cup appearances for Liverpool during his time and he went out on loan five different times, so this is the perfect chance for him to settle down and work his way back towards the Premier League.