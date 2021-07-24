The transfer soap opera of the summer is finally at an end, though Jadon Sancho might not be too happy with his Man United shirt number.

According to the Daily Star, the England international favoured the iconic No.7 shirt worn by many Red Devils legends such as David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo and George Best.

MORE: Does this make Arsenal a big club?

However, now that his £73m transfer from Borussia Dortmund has been completed, it’s been revealed that he’ll actually wear the No.25 shirt.

Historically, that’s been linked with flop signings such as Nick Powell, Odion Ighalo, Danny Simpson, David Jones, Quinton Fortune, Jordi Cruyff, Kevin Pilkington and Gary Walsh.

Hardly a roll call of the best players in Man United’s storied history.

More Stories / Latest News The one contract detail that proves how much Jadon Sancho wanted Man United switch Flamengo club chief provides an update on their pursuit of Chelsea and Lyon starlets Man City monitoring developments as Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann decides there’s only one club he’ll consider moving to

With footballers known to be superstitious, that’s hardly likely to fill Sancho with confidence.

Even if the omens aren’t great, if Sancho hits the ground running at Old Trafford, whatever number he has on the back of his shirt will be the least of his concerns.