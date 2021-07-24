Menu

Jadon Sancho handed new Man United shirt number historically linked to flop signings

The transfer soap opera of the summer is finally at an end, though Jadon Sancho might not be too happy with his Man United shirt number.

According to the Daily Star, the England international favoured the iconic No.7 shirt worn by many Red Devils legends such as David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo and George Best.

However, now that his £73m transfer from Borussia Dortmund has been completed, it’s been revealed that he’ll actually wear the No.25 shirt.

Jadon Sancho has been handed the No.25 shirt by Man United

Historically, that’s been linked with flop signings such as Nick Powell, Odion Ighalo, Danny Simpson, David Jones, Quinton Fortune, Jordi Cruyff, Kevin Pilkington and Gary Walsh.

Hardly a roll call of the best players in Man United’s storied history.

With footballers known to be superstitious, that’s hardly likely to fill Sancho with confidence.

Even if the omens aren’t great, if Sancho hits the ground running at Old Trafford, whatever number he has on the back of his shirt will be the least of his concerns.

  1. The number 7 is ultimately his.he just needs to be patient.stripping the jersey from the current holder Cavani who has played well & is a far much more experienced gladiator than him would have been very disrespectful.Man U has handled the situation well.Sancho can derive inspiration from the fact that Valencia who can hardly be called a flop by any standards & is also the club’s last genuine right winger wore the very jersey he has bn given.All the best to Sancho!!!

