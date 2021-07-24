Manchester United will have to wait for Jadon Sancho’s debut following his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho completed his £73milliond move to Old Trafford on Friday, but he will not make his debut today when the Reds take on QPR.

The England international will not be at Loftus Road, either, not due to return for pre-season until Monday, according to the Daily Star.

Due to his international commitments with England, Sancho is not due to return until Monday, along with Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

That means the winger will be back in time for Wednesday night’s pre-season clash with newly promoted Brentford at Old Trafford.

But it seems a a big ask for him to be involved in that one, just two days after returning to training.

United’s trip to Deepdale to take on Preston next Saturday, July 31 appears to be a far more realistic aim, ahead of the club’s final friendly, against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 7.