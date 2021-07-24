Menu

Journalist states that Everton ace must apologize if he wants a call up to the Colombia national team

Everton FC
The hot topic regarding the Colombia national team is regarding Everton FC midfielder James Rodríguez. 

Over the summer, Rodríguez didn’t feature in any of the national team’s fixtures due to injury, and that manager Reinaldo Rueda decided not to have him on the squad.

The Everton midfielder missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixtures because he was rehabbing an injury. However, Rodríguez could play in the Copa America; however, the Colombian tactician decided to leave him off the squad, which was a controversial decision.

For one Colombian football journalist, Rodríguez can wait if he’s expecting a call from Rueda.

In a column for Marca, Nicolás Flórez Parra wrote, “that attitude is clear proof that [Rodríguez] is willing to measure himself against the decision of the coach, who, in the end, is the one with the upper hand, as it should be!”

“If you are going to want to return to the National Team, or is it better to be worthy? The first thing, in any case, is that James Rodríguez apologize and it is not enough that it is a call to Rueda, but it has to be a public apology for his attitude,” Parra wrote.

Colombia will resume its World Cup Qualifying fixtures in September against Bolivia and Chile. Rueda has a decision on his hands that he will need to make next month whether he wants to welcome back Rodríguez for these matches as Colombia fights for one of the spots in next year’s tournament.

