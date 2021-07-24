With Kylian Mbappe yet to commit to a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain the rumours linking him with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid won’t go away, and to that end former Reds midfielder, Gini Wijnaldum, has given the Frenchman some transfer advice.

Any club wanting to land European football’s hottest prospect will surely have to part with something approaching a world record fee, even in these Covid hit times.

Though Neymar’s €222m transfer from Barcelona to PSG is unlikely to be surpassed for years, if at all, the French giants will feel that if Harry Kane and Erling Haaland are being quoted at the €160-€175m mark, then Mbappe is worth at least the same if not more.

Wijnaldum, however, doesn’t want to see his new team-mate leave.

“Everyone wants Mbappe to stay, starting with me because he is one of the reasons that made me come to PSG, to play with players like him,” he told RMC Sport, cited by Goal.com.

“I was already very happy to see that Neymar had extended.

“I’ve been in that position too and most of the time you follow your feelings. I just hope his go to is PSG because the club are doing their best to make this team the best in the world.”

Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to be best pleased by the Dutchman’s involvement, particularly if there’s a genuine chance of Mbappe moving to Anfield now or in the future.