Menu

Kylian Mbappe has already told Mauricio Pochettino his PSG contract decision

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Kylian Mbappe appears to have made his mind up over his Paris Saint-Germain future.

PSG find themselves in a difficult situation over their superstar frontman, who has just one year remaining on his contract.

If Mbappe does not sign a new deal, PSG face losing him for absolutely nothing next year if no new deal is agreed.

MORE: Wijnaldum sends Mbappe transfer advice amid exit links

And it seems that could be a case with Mauricio Pochettino’s new contract changing very little.

Pochettino signed a new deal with PSG yesterday, but according to Marca, Mbappe has already told the Argentine that he does not want to sign a new deal.

The report claims the striker will not push for a move this summer out of respect for the club, but he does not want to pen a new deal and would like to leave by next summer.

Kylian Mbappe centre circle
Kylian Mbappe centre circle
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Manchester council to dry off and preserve messages posted to Man United star Marcus Rashford’s mural
Liverpool sent encouraging message over transfer target Kalvin Phillips
Video: Van Dijk compares Liverpool youngster to Brazilian legend after training ground heroics

Just where he will end up remains to be seen, but Real Madrid would be obvious favourites if Mbappe’s departure does happen next summer.

Though, if PSG decide to sell this summer, it’s unlikely Real Madrid could source the more than £100million they would likely need to pull off a deal.

More Stories Kylian Mbappe Mauricio Pochettino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.