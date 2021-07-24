Kylian Mbappe appears to have made his mind up over his Paris Saint-Germain future.

PSG find themselves in a difficult situation over their superstar frontman, who has just one year remaining on his contract.

If Mbappe does not sign a new deal, PSG face losing him for absolutely nothing next year if no new deal is agreed.

And it seems that could be a case with Mauricio Pochettino’s new contract changing very little.

Pochettino signed a new deal with PSG yesterday, but according to Marca, Mbappe has already told the Argentine that he does not want to sign a new deal.

The report claims the striker will not push for a move this summer out of respect for the club, but he does not want to pen a new deal and would like to leave by next summer.

Just where he will end up remains to be seen, but Real Madrid would be obvious favourites if Mbappe’s departure does happen next summer.

Though, if PSG decide to sell this summer, it’s unlikely Real Madrid could source the more than £100million they would likely need to pull off a deal.