In an otherwise quiet summer for incoming transfers, Liverpool have now made a massive splash as they’ve offered Juventus €100m (£86m) for Federico Chiesa, per the MailOnline via La Repubblica.

The Italian publication report that Jurgen Klopp has asked for the signing of the 23-year-old, as he sees Chiesa as a perfect fit for the Reds’ 4-3-3 system.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, the mammoth offer is not enough as Juventus have rejected the bid and returning boss Max Allegri has deemed Chiesa non-transferable.

La Repubblica are not surprised to see that a ‘concrete’ offer for the wide forward arrived due to Chiesa’s exceptional performances for Italy as they went on to win the Euros this summer.

Chiesa scored in the nervy opening knockout tie against Austria, turned in a man-of-the-match display as he got on the scoresheet against Spain in the semi-final and was lively against England in the final.

Chiesa was the brightest attacking spark for Roberto Mancini’s side against the Three Lions before he was forced off with an injury in the final minutes of the all-important clash.

The versatile forward made a name for himself at Fiorentina before heading to Juventus last summer on a loan deal that includes an obligation to make the deal permanent.

Juventus will be delighted with that requirement of the deal now that major clubs appear to be circling for Chiesa.

Chiesa can feature on either wing or even as a centre-forward, the exact kind of free-flowing attacker that would be perfect for Liverpool’s system.

The Italy international scored 15 times and contributed an impressive 11 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for the Old Lady last season.

Chiesa is definitely the calibre of player that could challenge superstars Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for a starting role at Anfield.