Harry Wilson appears to be on his way to out of Liverpool for good after 16 years at the club.

Wilson has now completed five separate loan spells since signing a senior deal with Liverpool in 2015, most recently spending a season back in Wales with Cardiff City.

But it seems as though this summer will bring the 24-year-old’s time with the Reds to an end for good with a permanent deal on the cards.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Wilson is heading back to the Championship with newly relegated Fulham, and the deal is expected to be completed soon.

In fact, the winger was left Liverpool’s training camp in Austria in order to return to London and complete his move to the Cottagers.

According to the report, Liverpool will bag £12million from the deal, a windfall not to be sniffed at in a post-pandemic market.

The Reds are expected to strengthen further this summer having already signed Ibrahima Konate, and this sale could help them along the way.