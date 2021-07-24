It appears that Barcelona are getting more and more desperate to offload Antoine Griezmann as the days go by, and with Man City an interested party in any transfer developments, the Frenchman has made it clear that there’s only one club he’s interested in playing for.

The No.7 has fallen victim to the gross mismanagement of Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board, as well as the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, both of which have hit the Catalans where it hurts.

Time is running out for the club to be able to re-register Lionel Messi and to ensure all of their new signings will be available for the start of the new campaign.

To that end, Griezmann has to be sacrificed, however, according to Sport, he isn’t interested in going anywhere other than former club, Atletico Madrid.

It’s said that he’ll even take a pay cut to go back to the Wanda Metropolitano, though it’s believed the two clubs are still miles away from constructing a deal.