Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new contract at Manchester United to keep him in place at Old Trafford until 2024.

The Norwegian has amassed mixed reviews during his time at the club so far, but he did unquestionably improved United’s league form last season.

The Reds finished second, but they did fail to win any silverware after losing in the Europa League final to Villarreal.

Nevertheless, Solskjaer has done enough to win a new three-year deal and it is fair to say United fans are not totally convinced it is the right decision.

Some fans are over the moon that Solskjaer has extended his stay, while others believe the Norwegian has plenty to prove heading into the new season.

Here is what some fans have had to say on Twitter.

Better win something this season — typicalZuluMan (@Im_Pacho) July 24, 2021

Excellent News ???? — . (@K_33BRO) July 24, 2021

I like Ole but feel this is not deserved. He’s got to do better — OP (@opiopat) July 24, 2021

I don’t think this is the best decision, I’d have given him the contract after this upcoming season to see if he won something because I don’t think he’s done enough to earn it but he’s the manager of our club and I still stand by him ?? — #GlazersOut (@DANMUFC1998) July 24, 2021

Hmmmmmm, I’m afraid — Yeboah Jr ? (@Quadwo_Yeboah) July 24, 2021

Our legend, Our boss ?? — United4ever (GlazersOut) (@United492195594) July 24, 2021

Finished club with finished coach — MMA ABIBA’S SON??? (@SulleyAbdulai7) July 24, 2021

Make or break season now, no excuses anymore but back him till the end pic.twitter.com/AlCQ3JLZzK — AAB ? (@aab_mufc) July 24, 2021

Solskjaer has been at United since 2018 when he joined from Molde, the club he rejoined following a disastrous spell at Cardiff City.

During his time at Old Trafford, the 48-year-old is yet to win any silverware, but he has achieved clear progress domestically, despite not coming close to winning the title just yet.