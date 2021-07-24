Medical this weekend: Arsenal poised to complete £50m transfer

It’s often frustrating when a transfer takes weeks to happen, but negotiations can drag on and it can also take longer if the player is away on holiday.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Brighton defender Ben White this summer, and a report from The Daily Mail has indicated that the deal is pretty much done.

He went away on holiday after the conclusion of Euro 2020, but he’s now set to have his medical with Arsenal this weekend and the move should be completed as long as everything goes well.

In terms of the fee it’s believed that Arsenal will pay around £50m to make this move happen, and it’s a necessary capture after David Luiz left the club at the end of his contract and William Saliba was sent out on loan again.

It’s a big fee but he’s a proven player in the league and he could be a real leader for years in that defence if everything goes to plan, so Arsenal fans will be hoping for an official announcement over the next few days.