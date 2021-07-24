Menu

Medical this weekend: Arsenal poised to complete £50m transfer

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

It’s often frustrating when a transfer takes weeks to happen, but negotiations can drag on and it can also take longer if the player is away on holiday.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Brighton defender Ben White this summer, and a report from The Daily Mail has indicated that the deal is pretty much done.

He went away on holiday after the conclusion of Euro 2020, but he’s now set to have his medical with Arsenal this weekend and the move should be completed as long as everything goes well.

In terms of the fee it’s believed that Arsenal will pay around £50m to make this move happen, and it’s a necessary capture after David Luiz left the club at the end of his contract and William Saliba was sent out on loan again.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal look to seal another major signing as they prepare a third offer worth £25m
Arsenal are prepared to pay striker £125k a-week as £40m transfer edges closer
‘I didn’t feel loved and appreciated’ – Ex-Liverpool star opens up on fan abuse and role it played in exit

It’s a big fee but he’s a proven player in the league and he could be a real leader for years in that defence if everything goes to plan, so Arsenal fans will be hoping for an official announcement over the next few days.

More Stories Ben White

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.