Newcastle United offered Bundesliga attacker for just £10m

According to recent reports, Premier League side Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman.

Lookman, 23, joined RB Leipzig in 2019 following a £16.2m move from Everton.

Since arriving at the Red Bull Arena two years ago, Lookman has gone on to feature in just 24 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to nine goals, along the way.

Having endured an up and down first season in the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig allowed the winger to join Fulham on a season-long loan during the most recent campaign.

However, now back with his parent club ahead of the new 2021-22 season, according to a recent report from the Chronicle Live, RB Leipzig are already preparing to offload the outcasted attacker on a permanent basis.

The outlet notes that despite purchasing the 23-year-old for nearly £20m from Everton, RB Leipzig’s hierarchy has offered the attacker to Newcastle United for just £10m.