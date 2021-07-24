Official: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs new Manchester United contract until at least 2024, “I am delighted”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new contract with Manchester United, the club have confirmed via an official statement.

Solskjaer was struggling to keep his head above water early in his Man United tenure, but a second place finish in the Premier League last term represents a major improvement in the Red Devils’ fortunes with him at the helm.

The former Man United striker appears to be the manager the club have been waiting for since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, and as a result, the board have given him a considerable show of faith.

Man United announced in an official statement on Saturday that Solskjaer had penned a new deal until 2024, which includes an option to tie him down for a further season.

Our past. Our present. ??? ??????. ??? We are delighted to announce that Ole has signed a new deal with the club! #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2021

MORE: The one contract detail that proves how much Jadon Sancho wanted Man United switch

The club appear confident that they are heading in the right direction under Solskjaer’s stewardship, with the much-awaited 21st Premier League title perhaps on the horizon in the upcoming campaign.

The departing Ed Woodward revealed his delight in wake of Solskjaer’s new contract, as he is quoted doing so in the official statement published on Man United’s club website:

“Ole and his staff have worked tirelessly putting the foundations in place for long-term success on the pitch.”

“The results of that have become increasingly visible over the past two seasons and we are all looking forward to seeing this exciting team develop further in the years ahead.”

“What is especially pleasing is the way this progress has been achieved with a blend of young, homegrown talent and top-class recruits, playing attacking football in the best traditions of Manchester United. We are more confident than ever that, under Ole’s leadership, we are heading in the right direction.”

Also included in that statement are the words of Solskjaer himself, who is understandably overjoyed to have been given the opportunity to continue managing Man United:

“Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract. It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success.”

“I have a fantastic coaching team around me, and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey. Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that’s what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons.”

“I can’t wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started.”

While Man United are on the forward path and few would deny that, ultimately Solskjaer will be judged on the number of trophies he’s able to deliver during his time overseeing the squad.

His current count stands at zero, he’ll be looking to change that at the earliest possibly opportunity.

Click here for more of the latest Manchester United news