Manchester United star could snub PSG transfer due to affiliation with arch-rivals

Reported Paris Saint-Germain target Paul Pogba has previously stated his affiliation to Marseille, suggesting he’d never move to the Parc des Princes.

We figured it’d only be a matter of time before speculation linking Pogba with a move away from Man United began to intensify.

While Pogba is a key figure at Old Trafford and seemingly an integral part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans, his contract is due to expire next summer.

Man United are faced with the real possibility of losing him on a free, which would be disastrous, considering he’s a player of real quality.

As reported by Sky Sports, and others, PSG are thought to be keen to provide United with an opportunity to cash-in this summer.

Would Pogba be open to a move to PSG, though? Past comments from the 28-year-old suggest that it was never his intention.

Back in 2018, Pogba was quoted by Marca after an interview with Canal+ revealing his affiliation with PSG’s arch-rivals Marseille:

“I’m sure that I wouldn’t play club football at the Parc des Princes.”

“I’m not attracted to that because my father and mother were fans of Marseille so Paris doesn’t really fit into my plans.”

PSG and Marseille share a mutual hatred to the point of frequent fan violence when the two sides meet. If Pogba still holds Marseille close to his heart, he’s pretty likely to reject any advances from PSG.

These comments could also provide an explanation for the banner hung outside the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

PSG fans put up anti-Paul Pogba banner outside the Parc des Princes as speculation about his possible arrival intensifies: “Pogba you should listen to your mother, she doesn’t want you here. Neither do we!” (RMC) pic.twitter.com/dbe67KtkCu — Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 24, 2021

