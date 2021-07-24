It’s abundantly clear now that Paul Pogba sees his future away from Manchester United, however, a potential deal with Paris Saint-Germain could be scuppered by one crucial detail.

L’Equipe, cited by Get French Football News, suggested earlier in the week that if the French giants were to bid €50m for Pogba’s services, that was likely to see a deal over the line.

Given that there’s only a year left on the player’s contract, his recent refusal to renew suggests he now wishes to leave the Old Trafford outfit.

However, Canal Supporters cited by Get French Football News, suggest that the Red Devils would want nearer to the €70-€80m bracket before considering a sale.

Intriguingly, that isn’t the main stumbling block to the deal taking place.

FootMercato, cited by Get French Football News, have noted that, although discussions are still taking place, Pogba will not demand to leave Man United.

Therefore, if PSG don’t end up meeting the Premier League club’s valuation, Pogba will stay for at least another season.