(Photo) Chelsea fan risks it all with bold ‘Haaland 9’ print on 2021/22 home shirt

A Chelsea fan with a gigantic set of cojones has had ‘Haaland 9’ printed on the back of the club’s new home shirt.

Sky Sports reported last week that Chelsea are interested in signing Haaland, who is valued in the region of £150M by Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea are in need of a centre-forward with an eye for goal, and there’s few better than Haaland out there.

However, it remains to be seen whether they will be successful in convincing Dortmund to part with the 21-year-old this transfer window.

Still, the possibility of Haaland staying in Dortmund and Chelsea missing out hasn’t deterred one Blues fan from getting his name printed on the new home shirt.

We all know how expensive Premier League club kits are in this day and age, so this rather brave fan has put a considerable amount of cash on the line.

Some Chelsea fans could be forgiven for thinking that he may well have jinxed it by getting this done…

