(Photo) PSG fans display anti-Pogba banner in front of Parc des Princes Stadium

With just 12-months left on his current deal, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been relentlessly linked with a stunning summer transfer. Although there are very few clubs who are likely to be able to afford the 2018 World Cup winner, one side tipped to make an approach before the end of the window is French giants Paris-Saint Germain.

However, while most clubs would be thrilled at the prospect of signing one of football’s most gifted midfielders, a selection of PSG fans do not appear to be so happy.

Reacting to the rumours that the United-man could be preparing to join their team in the coming weeks, as per RMC Sport, fans of Mauricio Pochettino’s side have hung a banner that reads: “Pogba, you should listen to your mother, she doesn’t want you here, neither do we.”

Ouch!