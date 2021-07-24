(Photo) Tottenham Hotspur confirm loan signing of Pierluigi Gollini

Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed the signing of Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini on a season-long loan.

Gollini, 26, first joined Atalanta from Aston Villa in 2017, initially on loan, before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth just £3.9m.

However, despite being with the Italian club for four years and featuring in 112 senior matches, in all competitions – this summer will see the 26-year-old move back to the English Premier League.

As confirmed by the club via their official website, as well as leading football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Daniel Levy’s Spurs will be able to purchase the goalkeeper outright for €15m which will turn mandatory should he make 20 appearances.