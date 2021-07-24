Menu

(Photo) Tottenham Hotspur confirm loan signing of Pierluigi Gollini

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed the signing of Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini on a season-long loan.

Gollini, 26, first joined Atalanta from Aston Villa in 2017, initially on loan, before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth just £3.9m.

READ MORE: (Photos) England mural dedicated to Man Utd & Arsenal stars Rashford, Sancho & Saka defaced with racist graffiti

However, despite being with the Italian club for four years and featuring in 112 senior matches, in all competitions – this summer will see the 26-year-old move back to the English Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona may be counting on Cristiano Ronaldo exit to open door for superstar to be transferred to Juventus
(Photo) PSG fans display anti-Pogba banner in front of Parc des Princes Stadium
Video: Glen McAuley scores Puskas Award contender with own-half wonder strike in the 33rd minute of extra-time

As confirmed by the club via their official website, as well as leading football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Daniel Levy’s Spurs will be able to purchase the goalkeeper outright for €15m which will turn mandatory should he make 20 appearances.

More Stories pierluigi gollini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.