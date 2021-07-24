Menu

Photo: Watch out Serie A as Cristiano Ronaldo is already putting in the work on the training pitch

Juventus
It was only to be expected that Cristiano Ronaldo would already be back training in the searing heat ahead of the new campaign.

The Portuguese is fastidious when it comes to routine, and it’s clear that his training programme forms part of that.

On Saturday afternoon, Ronaldo posed in his Portugal training kit as he looked set to put in the hard yards and get ready to be match fit by the time Serie A kicks off again in 2021/22.

