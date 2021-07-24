The transfer of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid to Manchester United is threatening to become a Jadon Sancho MKII, after reports surfaced that suggest the Premier League outfit are refusing to meet the Spanish giant’s asking price for the defender.

According to the Daily Mirror, Florentino Perez is demanding £50m for Varane, with United seemingly unable to go above £40m.

That £10m discrepancy could effectively scupper the entire deal, and would leave the French World Cup winner in some sort of limbo, given that, although he has a Real contract on the table, he has so far refused to sign it.

That suggests he sees his future elsewhere, and all of the evidence to date leads to that precise conclusion.

With a few weeks left of the summer window, there’s still enough time to get a deal over the line.

Given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s need for a world class centre-back to play alongside Harry Maguire should see a successful conclusion to their search in due course.