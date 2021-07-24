Menu

Small bright spot for Man United vs QPR as stats show how impressive cameo from youngster was

Manchester United FC
Pre-season is a funny time of year, mainly because the importance of it will often come down to the results.

If you crush all opponents and look imperious then a manager will rightfully look to take that momentum into the season, but some poor results will see it written off as a fitness exercise and nothing to worry about.

Some Man United fans might not be delighted with their performance today as they lost to QPR, but there was a bright spot in Anthony Elanga who looked bright and scored a good goal:

He started to make an impact towards the end of last season and he appears to have a big future, but it’s a positive sign if he’s continuing to impress and make an impact when given a chance.

It might still be best for him to go out on loan to have a full season as a starter somewhere else, but he keeps showing that he deserves to be around the first-team next season if he does stick around.

