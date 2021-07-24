Tottenham Hotspur are on the brink of completing the signing of Cristian Romero with the Atalanta defender already having his ‘bags ready’, according to the Bergamo edition of Corriere della Sera.

The Italian outlet report that Atalanta will exercise their option to make Romero’s loan from Juventus permanent, before selling the ace onto Spurs.

Corriere della Sera add that Tottenham will shell out an initial fee of €42m to land the centre-back, with the deal for the 23-year-old also including a further €10m in potential bonuses.

Spurs have just completed another deal with Atalanta, signing the man that shouted the orders to Romero and the Atalanta defensive line with Pierluigi Gollini joining on a loan deal with permanent option.

Atalanta seem as though they’re ready to sanction the sale of Romero with the report also noting that they’ll look to Juventus again for a centre-back with Merih Demiral seen as Romero’s replacement.

Romero really starred for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side over his 42 appearances across all competitions, the ace even managed to score five goals and contribute three assists.

With Toby Alderweireld on the way out as we’ve referenced above, Spurs would be wise to bring over Romero as soon as possible – something that should be easy given the ace’s bags are already packed.

As well as helping Atalanta to a third-placed finish in Serie A last term, Romero was named the Italian top-flight’s Defender of the Year for his efforts, he could be exactly what Spurs are crying out for.

With the ace just breaking into the Argentina national team this summer it seems like a smart time to recruit Romero. Spurs have already sorted out personal terms according to Fabrizio Romano.

Now that Gollini is already in and Romero is ready to travel to North London, new boss Nuno Espirito Santo could well field quite a transformed defensive line in the upcoming season.