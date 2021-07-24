Steve Bruce questions Joe Willock’s Arsenal future amid transfer speculation

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has piled the pressure on Arsenal to let attacking midfielder Joe Willock join The Toon this summer.

Willock, 21, enjoyed a hugely impressive short-term loan with the Magpies last season that saw him score eight goals in just 14 appearances.

Looking to welcome the young attacker back for a second stint with the club, but this time in a permanent deal, Bruce is understood to be trying to reach an agreement with the player’s parent club Arsenal.

Speaking to reports recently (as quoted by Chronicle Live), The Toon boss has questioned what the Gunners plan on doing with the 21-year-old, especially when they have already signed the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga.

“With Arsenal, what are they going to do?” Bruce questioned. “They’ve brought in two midfield players.

“That’s our starting point, with Joe, because let’s be fair, he had an unbelievable three or four months with us.

“But there has to be a time where we know – is it going to be yes or no?”

Going on to admit that in order to meet the league’s squad registration requirements he must think carefully about which players he’s going to recruit.

“We’re only allowed two domestic loans,” Bruce said. “And we’re only allowed one from each club.

“So, there has to come a time when there’s a cut-off, and we have to find out what’s happening.

“We’re still trying our utmost, whether it’s on loan or to buy him. We’re still trying.”

Echoing Bruce’s recent comments, Mikel Arteta continues to be linked with a stunning switch for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.