Struggling Barcelona star will only leave the Nou Camp for one club

Barcelona should have a stronger squad going into next season, but they desperately need to cut a significant amount from the wage bill as they feel the pinch from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The additions of Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero do suggest that Antoine Griezmann is going to be the fourth choice at best next season, so there’s no way that they can justify keeping him around.

The problem is that he’s on a massive wage so there’s not a giant queue of clubs looking to sign him, and a report from Marca has looked at the latest with his future.

It appears that there may have been some interest from PSG and Premier League clubs over the summer but he’s not interested in making those moves, and the only way he would consider leaving is a return to Atleti.

There is some good news that Atletico also want him back, but finances are going to be an issue and Barca may need to swallow some of his salary to make it happen.

There will also be an uneasy feeling from Barca fans if they lose out on the title again next season to a team powered by Griezmann and Luis Suarez, but it may be the only way to get him out the door.