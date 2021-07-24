After almost a year since Manchester United first registered an interest in Jadon Sancho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally got his man, and there’s one contract detail that may have been overlooked and which proves how badly the former Borussia Dortmund flyer wanted the move.

Sancho has become the second most expensive English player of all time, behind new Man United colleague, Harry Maguire.

To that end, it can’t be said that the Red Devils board aren’t giving the Norwegian the tools to do the job.

The winger will give the team an injection of pace on the flanks and provide some much-needed creativity in attack, and would appear to be a sound acquisition.

Though he will be handsomely remunerated at a reported £175,000 per week, according to the Daily Star, that is precisely half of a reported £350,000 weekly wage that had been agreed, according to The Sun back in June.

Anyone questioning the player’s commitment to the cause will surely therefore be encouraged by his willingness to join the Old Trafford outfit.