Menu

The one contract detail that proves how much Jadon Sancho wanted Man United switch

Manchester United FC
Posted by

After almost a year since Manchester United first registered an interest in Jadon Sancho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally got his man, and there’s one contract detail that may have been overlooked and which proves how badly the former Borussia Dortmund flyer wanted the move.

Sancho has become the second most expensive English player of all time, behind new Man United colleague, Harry Maguire.

MORE: Does this make Arsenal a big club?

To that end, it can’t be said that the Red Devils board aren’t giving the Norwegian the tools to do the job.

The winger will give the team an injection of pace on the flanks and provide some much-needed creativity in attack, and would appear to be a sound acquisition.

Jadon Sancho in his Manchester United shirt
Jadon Sancho in his Manchester United shirt

Though he will be handsomely remunerated at a reported £175,000 per week, according to the Daily Star, that is precisely half of a reported £350,000 weekly wage that had been agreed, according to The Sun back in June.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Go to hell’ – These Newcastle fans show how much football still has to change after slamming the club’s support of Northern Pride
Official: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs new Manchester United contract until at least 2024, “I am delighted”
‘We’ll keep bashing away at it’ – Steve Bruce insists that Willock return to Newcastle is in the hands of Arsenal

Anyone questioning the player’s commitment to the cause will surely therefore be encouraged by his willingness to join the Old Trafford outfit.

More Stories Harry Maguire Jadon Sancho Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. It mean every thing to him to wear that unlike Pogba. Even if u don’t enjoy playing for that team again at least hold your agent responsible for smearing your name among fan. That’s why SAF hated doing business with Riaola.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.