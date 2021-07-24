When Everton signed Alex Iwobi from Premier League rivals Arsenal, the hope was surely that he would provide the goals and assists to shoot the Toffees into the upper echelons of the table.

Since the move in 2019, the 25-year-old Nigeria international has only showed his class sporadically and in the odd game now and again.

It’s not unfair to suggest that he has been something of a disappointment since swapping north London for Merseyside.

Looking into where he has come up short makes for fascinating reading too.

One stat in particular is scarcely believable, and will almost certainly embarrass the player.

That’s because, as the Liverpool ECHO note, he has now played under more managers at Goodison Park than he has scored goals.

In the two years since joining Everton, he has scored twice, but has worked under four different managers; Marco Silva, Duncan Ferguson (interim), Carlo Ancelotti and now Rafa Benitez.

Astonishing.