Tottenham Hotspur accept £13m bid for veteran defender

According to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur has accepted a bid, believed to be within the region of £13m, for centre-back Toby Alderweireld from Qatari-based club Al-Duhail.

That’s according to Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath, who claims the experienced defender could be set to move away from the Premier League.

Alderweireld, 32, joined Tottenham Hotspur back in 2015 following a £14.4m move from Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

Since arriving in the country’s capital, the Belgium international has gone on to feature in 236 matches, in all competitions, scoring nine times in the process.

However, despite still having two years left on his current contract, following the departure of former manager Jose Mourinho, new boss Nuno Espirito Santo looks set to rebuild the club’s defence.

According to McGrath, Alderweireld is likely to be the first casualty since Santo took charge earlier this summer.

It has been noted that the player’s proposed move to Al-Duhail will be subject to personal terms being agreed upon and a successful medical.