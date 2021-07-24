Toby Alderweireld appears to have one foot out of the exit door with a Tottenham exit looking almost certain.

It emerged this morning that Spurs had accepted a bid for their veteran centre-back with Qatari club Al-Duhail closing in on a deal.

Alderweireld has been with Tottenham since his 2015 move from Atletico Madrid, racking up more than 200 appearances across all competitions.

But it now looks as though his six-year spell will come to an end with Alderweireld headed to Doha today to begin contract talks with Al-Duhail after a bid was accepted by Spurs, according to BBC.

As mentioned in this morning’s Telegraph report, Tottenham are set to receive £13million from the deal, money that could be vital this summer.

It has been heavily reported that Tottenham need to bring in money in order to spend it, and with that in mind, Alderweireld’s departure could be an important one.

The Belgian made 25 Premier League appearances last season, but it’s expected Joe Rodon will play a bigger role this term.