Although there’s still a long way to go before a deal can be done for Harry Kane to move from Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester City, Pep Guardiola is preparing to dispense with the services of two stars in order to ensure appropriate finances are in place.

It’s thought that the Citizens won’t countenance paying a reported £160m for the England captain, but a figure of around £120m may be enough to land Kane.

The Daily Mirror are reporting that both Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva will be sacrificed, and with the two teams playing each other in their Premier League opening fixture on August 15, it’s imperative that any deal for Kane is concluded by then.

Although it seems clear that Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, is loathe to lose his talisman, the fact is that the north Londoners can no longer match Kane’s professional ambitions.

He has been respectful of his current club to this point, and it would be a shame to see things turn sour if Levy insists on playing hard ball.