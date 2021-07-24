Video: Barcelona striker Peque Polo produces shocking open-goal miss for B team

The 85th minute of the Barcelona B team’s pre-season friendly win against local Catalan side L’Escala threw up a moment to forgot for one La Masia talent.

A brilliant pass from just past the halfway line sent one Barcelona player free on the right side, that player sent an inviting low cross into the box.

The ball flashed past the B team’s No.17, but the chance was still on as Peque Polo arrived at the far post with a gaping goal in front of him.

Despite being just six yards out, Polo somehow sent the ball wide of the post with a disastrous side-foot finish.

See More: Barcelona may be counting on Cristiano Ronaldo exit to open door for superstar to be transferred to Juventus

Shocking miss from Peque Polo pic.twitter.com/Jin8B64o9K — FCB Canteranos (@fcbcanteranos) July 23, 2021

Pictures from Barca TV.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Jesse Lingard opens scoring vs. QPR for Man United after just two minutes Tottenham set for transfer windfall as senior star boards flight ahead of talks Two Manchester City favourites to be sacrificed as club push on with Harry Kane pursuit

The striker hasn’t actually got much experience with Barcelona’s B team so far, the Spaniard has spent the last two seasons out on loan with third-tier sides Poblense and Olot.

Polo also made his first-team debut earlier this week, with the ace one of many talents to make their senior bow in the friendly against Gimnastic.