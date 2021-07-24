(Video) Bayern Munich star misses incredible chance following lackadaisical effort

Bayern Munich attacker Joshua Zirkzee has missed an incredible chance for his side during a pre-season friendly against Ajax.

The young wide-man, who was away on goal, managed to find himself staring at an open net from just a matter of yards out.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano quashes reports Man City are set to land Spurs star

Despite being odds-on to tap in the golden opportunity, for some reason, the young star failed to pull the trigger and eventually gave the on-rushing defender chance to recover.

Although the new 2021-22 season is still to get underway, surely this is a contender for the worst miss of the 2021-22 campaign?

Pictures courtesy of Premier Sports 2